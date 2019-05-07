Pattie Walsh of Mountain Top passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019, at home, with her family by her side, after battling cancer and muscular dystrophy.



Born Oct. 25, 1955, in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Josephine Walters. She was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, Class of 1973



She formerly worked in mental health at Community Counseling Service, Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of St. Jude Parish, Mountain Top.



Pattie and her husband, Joseph, celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on April 17.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Chris and his wife, Angelica Walsh, San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Shannon and her husband, Andrew Smith, West Chester; granddaughter, Annie Walsh; and brother, Joseph Walters, Nanticoke.



A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Maria Goretti Church, Laflin.



Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. Thursday until the Mass in the church.



Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

