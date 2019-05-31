Paul A. Clapps, 76, of Exeter, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at home.



Paul was the son of Anthony and Thomasina Clapps, West Pittston.



Surviving him are Bernice, his wife of 55 years; son, Paul; son Anthony and wife, Susan; brother, Albert and wife, Jane; and granddaughter, Jennifer and husband, Igor Bodnar.



Paul was a wonderful husband, father, brother and grandfather who enjoyed helping people, inspiring confidence, and promoting God through his actions in life. He will be deeply missed by numerous family and friends he loved and cherished.



Paul was CEO of First Bank of Greater Pittston, now Wells Fargo Bank. He was on the executive committee of the American Institute of Banking, a member of the Pennsylvania Banker's Association, the North Anthracite Banker's Association, a National Bank Examiner, a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and former chairman of the Pittston Chamber of Commerce, Rotary of Pittston, and Lions Club of Dupont.



Paul was an avid fisherman, hunter and golfer being a longtime member of Harveys Lake Rod and Gun Club, Camp Earl in Forkston Twp., Emanon Country Club, and was an active member at Cross Creek Community Church. He gave glory to God for his strength to overcome, long life and the ability to provide for his family.



Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Howell Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. David Martin, pastor, will officiate. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross Creek Community Church/Mission Fund, 370 Carverton Road, Trucksville, PA 18708. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2019