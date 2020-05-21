|
Paul Andrew Hreha, 89, a life resident of Exeter, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home.
Paul was the son of the late Andrew Hreha and Margaret Yvonne Balcrius Hreha. He was a 1948 graduate of Exeter High School. He was a 33rd Degree Mason of Lodge 468, Wyoming. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean conflict.
His father started Andrew Hreha & Sons General Contractor. Upon his discharge from the Army, Paul and his brother, Fred, took over the business. Paul retired in 1986.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his wife, Annarella Pagliocca Hreha; daughter, Margaret Ann Hreha; and sons, Robert Hreha and Andrew Hreha.
Paul is survived by a son, Ralph DeLucia, Exeter; a daughter, Connie Cleveland (John), Granbury, Texas; and a granddaughter, Annarella Hreha, Tacoma, Wash.; and nieces and nephews.
Interment will be private in Glenwood Mausoleum, Clarks Summit.
Arrangements were entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 21, 2020