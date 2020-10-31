|
Paul Anthony Letizi, 67, of Nanticoke, entered eternal life with Our Lord on October 29, 2020. Afflicted by COVID-19, he fought the good fight, he finished the race, and he kept his faith (2 Tim4:7). Born February 12, 1953, Paul was the son of the late Arnold and Marian (Zagorski) Letizi, and was preceded in death by his infant sister, Lenore.
Paul graduated from Greater Nanticoke Area High School in 1971 and earned a Business degree from Luzerne County Community College. Paul worked hard all of his life, starting at A. Rifkin Company then Nesbitt Memorial Hospital and retiring from Wilkes-Barre General Hospital in 2018, after 35 years of serving the community.
He was a loving husband of 44 years to his soulmate, Linda Simone Letizi. He was the best dad to his children, Paul and Kimberlee, whom he adored. He was the ever-loving, playful Nonno to his three beautiful grandchildren, Layla, Chase, and Bella. He loved his daughter-in-law, Morgan, and his son-in-law, Jim. He was always there for his family as their biggest fan and supporter.
He will be missed by his brother, David, sister, Marian, her husband, David Lehman, and his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and all his nieces and nephews, that he loved like his own. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and his favorite companion, Melody, who brought him much joy!
Paul loved the simple things in life: pizza and a cold beer, trips to Atlantic City, and walking the boardwalk by the ocean with Linda. He greatly enjoyed watching sports and vacationing with his family. An avid fan of The Three Stooges, Rock 'n' Roll, and classic cars, Paul lived his life with an open and warm heart, always kind and humble, and a friend to all. He will be deeply missed!
A private ceremony will be held to celebrate Paul's life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Paul's place of worship, House of Prayer Christian Ministeries, P.O. Box 126 Nanticoke, PA 18634, or to one of the charities that Paul loved: ASPCA.org, or Donate Life America.
