Paul C. Pearson of Wilkes-Barre passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley, due to post surgical operation.
He was born June 15, 1954, in Worcester, Mass., son of the late Geneve Tolley Pearson, and a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, Class of 1972.
Paul was employed for over 50 years by Victory Pig Pizza, Wyoming.
He will be greatly missed by family, friends, co-workers and neighbors for always being there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was truly the kindest and most sincere man you would ever meet.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, the former Molly Blaum; his son, who he was so proud of, David Pearson, Wilkes-Barre; brother and sister-in-laws, Ned and Joan Blaum, Hanover Twp.; Nancy and Matt Petlock, Mountain Top; Amy and Mathew Martin, Mountain Top; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. Russel Storm and the ICU staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley for their excellent care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held at a later date from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 9 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2020