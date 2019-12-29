|
|
Paul DeMarco, 62, of West Wyoming passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the former Clare Baur and the late Adrian DeMarco.
Paul was a graduate of West Side Tech.
Paul was employed by A&A Auto parts as a delivery driver and had also worked at Offset Paperback for some years and with Murazzi Provision Company.
He was a member of St. Therese's Church. Paul had served his country in the Army during the late 1970s.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Ann Yurkin; his father, Adrian DeMarco; and a brother, Gerard DeMarco.
Surviving are his mother, Clare Dominik; sisters, Mary Ann Cavalieri, Philadelphia; Helen DeMarco, Concord, Calif.; Clare Scott, Hunlock Creek; brothers, Adrian DeMarco, Denver, Col.; John DeMarco, Oregon City, Ore.; Joseph DeMarco, West Wyoming.
As per Paul's wishes, the funeral was held at an earlier time. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 29, 2019