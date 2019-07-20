|
|
Paul George Dinan, 67, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 20, 1951, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Edward P. and Jeanne Simonson Dinan.
A graduate of Coughlin High School, he was formerly employed as a heavy equipment operator.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Samantha Dinan.
Surviving are his grandchildren, Jillian Myers and Paul McAfee; sister, Maureen Hayward; brother E. Patrick Dinan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice from July 20 to July 21, 2019