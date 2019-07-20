Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
For more information about
Paul Dinan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Dinan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Dinan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Dinan Obituary
Paul George Dinan, 67, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 20, 1951, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Edward P. and Jeanne Simonson Dinan.

A graduate of Coughlin High School, he was formerly employed as a heavy equipment operator.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Samantha Dinan.

Surviving are his grandchildren, Jillian Myers and Paul McAfee; sister, Maureen Hayward; brother E. Patrick Dinan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Dominic's Church, Austin Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice from July 20 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
Download Now