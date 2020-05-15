|
Paul F. Dwyer Sr., 83, of the Hyde Park section of Scranton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gail McGraw Dwyer.
Paul was born April 7, 1937, in Scranton, to the late Edward and Florence Lunney Dwyer. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School, Class of 1954. He continued his education at the University of Scranton, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics in 1960. While in college, he also took courses in aeronautical engineering at the University of Detroit and Temple University. Following graduation, he taught mathematics and science at South Ostelic Central High School, Chenango County, N.Y., and was subsequently employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Highways.
In 1963, he was named systems engineer for International Correspondence School at their Scranton headquarters. Having attended night school, Paul earned a Master of Science degree in guidance and psychology, in 1969, from the University of Scranton.
Over the span of a 24-year career at ICS/Intext, he held several positions in development and management that included responsibilities for international business and offices across the globe. In 1987, he joined Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Northeastern PA as their facilities and operations manager in Wilkes-Barre. Following on his retirement from Blue Cross-Blue Shield, he went back to work part time for Penn Foster Career School (formerly ICS), Scranton. Throughout his career, Paul also developed and taught management seminars at the University of Scranton, Penn State Worthington campus and many other institutions and companies with worldwide reach.
He was an enthusiastic golfer, bowler and softball player. In 2001 Paul was inducted into the All Hyde Park Athletic Association Hall of Fame. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, Boston Celtics and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In his retirement, he enjoyed leisurely travel and summers at the beach in Narragansett, R.I.
He was a member and director of the Purple Club, University of Scranton and will be remembered as a devotee of St. Ignatius of Loyola, AMDG. Paul was a lifelong congregant of St. Patrick's Church, West Scranton, where he also served as a lector and a member of the Holy Name Society.
In addition to his wife, Gail, Paul is survived by his three children and their spouses, Mary Elizabeth and Eugene Cassis, St. Petersburg, Fla.; Kathleen and Richard Mulcahey, Newtown; and Paul and Tracy Hares Dwyer, Nicholson; his grandchildren, who brought him great joy, are Patrick and Celia Mulcahey, Newtown; Courtney and Sean Dwyer, Nicholson; Brady Cassis, Washington, D.C.; and Valerie Cassis, Bethesda, Md. He was the brother-in-law of Joseph M. Nealon, Scranton; Ann McGraw, Moosic; Marian (McGraw); and Michael Poveromo, Scranton; and Sheila (McGraw); and Daniel Zeleniak, Taylor. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Mary McGraw Nealon; and brother-in-law, Anthony McGraw, Jr.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to St. Mary's Villa, Dr. Robert Kaville and the extraordinary nurses and care giving staff on Unit 31. The compassionate care they provided over the last number of months will not be forgotten.
A graveside service was held Friday in Cathedral Cemetery by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Church.
A memorial Mass and celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, his family request that you please consider a gift in memory of Paul to St. Mary's Villa, 516 St. Mary's Villa Road, Elmhurst, PA 18444.
Arrangements are entrusted to Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2020