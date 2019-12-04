|
|
Paul J. Blaski of Kingston and formerly of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, Nov. 30 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley, Plains Twp.
He was born June 30, 1960, in Hanover Twp., the son of the late Edward and Pauline Fedock Blaski. He was a graduate of Hanover Twp. Area High School, Class of 1978.
He was formerly employed as a butcher by Price Chopper, Wyoming; Main Source, Moosic; and lastly, Gerrity's Markets.
He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parrish, Swoyersville. He and his wife, Gaylynn Blaski, celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on July 6, 2019.
Paul was preceded in death by sister, Jeanne Mendygral; brothers, Richard and Edward Blaski; and lifelong best friend, Tom Pape.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Paul Blaski Jr., and daughter, Melanie Blaski, both of San Diego, Calif. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
