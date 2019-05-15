Guest Book View Sign Service Information Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc. 20 South Main Street Plains , PA 18705 (570)-823-1358 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc. 20 South Main Street Plains , PA 18705 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul J. Buchter, 41, of Bear Creek, passed away suddenly Sunday morning, May 12, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born in Lebanon, he was the son of Glenn and Kathy Keller Buchter, of Lebanon.



Paul was a graduate of Cedar Crest High School, Class of 1996, and Pennsylvania State University in 2002, with a bachelor's degree in biology.



He was a passionate Nittany Lions (as well as Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies) fan. Any given day, you could find him watching whatever sports were on. He also loved "Star Wars" and has an amazing collection that will be passed on to his kids.



Paul was employed as a quality compliance manager specializing in the influenza vaccine by Sanofi Pasteur, Swiftwater. He was the "go-to" person for his boss and team and will be terribly missed by his Sanofi family. He was a Cub Scout Den Leader for Pack 2000, Bear Creek, where his son, Gavin, is a scout. He led his cubs for five years and was happy to see them cross to boy scouts.



He was also a member of the Bear Creek Association, serving as vice president. He loved his Bear Creek family dearly and enjoyed drinking IPAs at the lake, often telling stories and playing "Name that Tune."



All of his "guys" from various walks of life meant the world to him and he spoke highly of them all. He had a special bond with his parents, brother and sister-in-law, as well as his niece and nephew; you could clearly see his eyes light up when he was around them.



Paul met his wife, Angela (formerly Bartoletti), where they both worked, at Sanofi, in 2004. What started as a playful friendship and a shared passion for craft beer blossomed into a beautiful family, starting with their first rescue dog, Logan. They later adopted their second rescue dog, Leia, who quickly became one of his "snuggle bears."



He loved his wife, Angela, dearly and she loves him immensely. Their relationship was special, loving and a true partnership; he was an amazing husband. Paul had an infectious childlike humor (always telling and playing jokes with his kids) and an enduring positive outlook. He never stressed or worried and made light of most situations. You could often find him saying the craziest things which made us all laugh and remember not to take life so seriously.



Most importantly, Paul was a devoted dad who took great pride in his kiddos and in everything they did. Through the years, he has coached soccer, baseball and softball for Gavin, 11, and Adria, 9. Together, their family loved movie nights and snuggling. We can still hear his voice referring to his daughter, Amelia, 2, as his "little snuggle bug." We already miss him more than any words can express.



Surviving, in addition to his parents, Glenn and Kathy, are his wife of 10 years, the former Angela Bartoletti; son, Gavin; daughters, Adria and Amelia, all at home; his brother, Glenn Buchter and his wife, Jenn, Harrisburg; and his niece and nephew, Ava and Glenn III; as well as many loving family members and friends.



A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held Friday at Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, Twp. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612; or to Little Eric's Foundation, P.O. Box 1004, Pittston, PA 18640.



For information or to leave Paul's family a message of condolence, please visit

Paul J. Buchter, 41, of Bear Creek, passed away suddenly Sunday morning, May 12, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.Born in Lebanon, he was the son of Glenn and Kathy Keller Buchter, of Lebanon.Paul was a graduate of Cedar Crest High School, Class of 1996, and Pennsylvania State University in 2002, with a bachelor's degree in biology.He was a passionate Nittany Lions (as well as Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies) fan. Any given day, you could find him watching whatever sports were on. He also loved "Star Wars" and has an amazing collection that will be passed on to his kids.Paul was employed as a quality compliance manager specializing in the influenza vaccine by Sanofi Pasteur, Swiftwater. He was the "go-to" person for his boss and team and will be terribly missed by his Sanofi family. He was a Cub Scout Den Leader for Pack 2000, Bear Creek, where his son, Gavin, is a scout. He led his cubs for five years and was happy to see them cross to boy scouts.He was also a member of the Bear Creek Association, serving as vice president. He loved his Bear Creek family dearly and enjoyed drinking IPAs at the lake, often telling stories and playing "Name that Tune."All of his "guys" from various walks of life meant the world to him and he spoke highly of them all. He had a special bond with his parents, brother and sister-in-law, as well as his niece and nephew; you could clearly see his eyes light up when he was around them.Paul met his wife, Angela (formerly Bartoletti), where they both worked, at Sanofi, in 2004. What started as a playful friendship and a shared passion for craft beer blossomed into a beautiful family, starting with their first rescue dog, Logan. They later adopted their second rescue dog, Leia, who quickly became one of his "snuggle bears."He loved his wife, Angela, dearly and she loves him immensely. Their relationship was special, loving and a true partnership; he was an amazing husband. Paul had an infectious childlike humor (always telling and playing jokes with his kids) and an enduring positive outlook. He never stressed or worried and made light of most situations. You could often find him saying the craziest things which made us all laugh and remember not to take life so seriously.Most importantly, Paul was a devoted dad who took great pride in his kiddos and in everything they did. Through the years, he has coached soccer, baseball and softball for Gavin, 11, and Adria, 9. Together, their family loved movie nights and snuggling. We can still hear his voice referring to his daughter, Amelia, 2, as his "little snuggle bug." We already miss him more than any words can express.Surviving, in addition to his parents, Glenn and Kathy, are his wife of 10 years, the former Angela Bartoletti; son, Gavin; daughters, Adria and Amelia, all at home; his brother, Glenn Buchter and his wife, Jenn, Harrisburg; and his niece and nephew, Ava and Glenn III; as well as many loving family members and friends.A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held Friday at Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, Twp. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612; or to Little Eric's Foundation, P.O. Box 1004, Pittston, PA 18640.For information or to leave Paul's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com Published in Citizens' Voice on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close