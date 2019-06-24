Paul J. Dargoy, 79, of Kingston, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre, with his family by his side.



Paul was born Feb. 7, 1940, in Dallas, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Porupski Dargoy. He was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1959, where he excelled in football and basketball and was a member of the band.



Moving to Kingston, Paul resided on East Vaughn Street. He was employed as an optician by Balester Optical, Wilkes-Barre, and was a member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. Paul was a member of the Kingston Independent Fire Company for 56 years, constituting a life membership. He served as Chaplin and held the rank of assistant chief for 21 years. Paul was a board member and served as secretary of the Kingston Firemen's Relief Association. He was also a member of the State and Six County Firemen's Relief Associations.



Paul loved animals and enjoyed fishing many lakes in the region. His boundless community service and volunteerism was expressed by his dedication to the Kingston Fire Department. Paul was a compassionate and loving husband, brother, uncle and friend.



Surviving are his wife, the former Kathleen Oravic; sister, Mary Maher, Larksville; niece; Donna Crossin and her husband, Joseph J. Jr., also of Larksville; great-nephews, Shawn Crossin and Curtis Crossin; great-great-nephew, Matthew Crossin.



A blessing service for Paul will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, with Monsignor David L. Tressler, of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish, as celebrant.



Interment will follow the service in St. John's Cemetery, Dallas. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service.



Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.