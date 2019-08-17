|
Paul J. Gemzik, 66, of Dupont, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Dupont on March 19, 1953, and was the son of the late Stanley and Stella Wrazien Gemzik.
Paul was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. He was a 1971 graduate of Pittston Area High School and a graduate of Lincoln Tech Trade School, Allentown, with a degree in electrical engineering.
Paul resided for many years in Elkton, Md., and worked for Amtrak. He worked as a master electrician on the Amtrak Baltimore to Washington, D.C., line and retired after 30 years of service. He was a social member of the Dupont Veterans of Foreign Wars. Paul was an avid outdoorsman and trout fisherman; he loved his vegetable garden and was a fan of all Philadelphia sports teams. He was a loving brother, uncle and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition, he is preceded by his brothers, Stanley and Carl Gemzik, and his nephew, Kenneth Gemzik.
Paul is survived by his siblings, Rita Ameen, of Clark, N.J.; Gloria Scyrba, of Dupont; and Ted Gemzik, of Waernersville; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, with Father Thomas Petro officiating.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass. Interment will be held at the parish cemetery.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 17, 2019