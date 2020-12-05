Home

Paul James Bonoski, 64, of Larksville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home after a 12 month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. 

Born Feb. 20, 1956, in Flat Rock, Mich., he was the son of the late James Henry Bonoski and Dolores Winifred Carey Bonoski. Paul was a graduate of Carlson High School, Gibraltar, Mich. Paul (nicknamed "Screamer") had been employed for 31 years at KMS Fab LLC in Luzerne, as a sheet metal fabricator. 

Paul had a great love for music and especially enjoyed listening to the Beatles. His favorite song was "Come Together". He also loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and his beloved German Shepherd, "Harley". 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Eileen Kozikowski and Kathy Southworth. 

Surviving are his daughters, SSG April Bonoski, U.S. Air Force stationed at Offutt AFB, Nebraska; and Samantha Marcincavage; son, CTRSN James Bonoski, U.S. Navy stationed on USS Lake Erie; grandchildren, Christopher, Riley and Payton; lifelong family friends, Josephene Jennings and Diana Stout, of Woodhaven, Mich.; and father-in-law, best friend and motorcycle-riding-companion, Joe Zyskowski. Paul will be especially missed by the family of Michael and Eileen John, who lovingly helped care for him for the past 12 months. 

A private service will be held with interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. 

Arrangements were entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

Those close to Paul would especially like to thank his nurse, Joyce, and the staff of Erwine Home Health and Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion. They would also like to thank Paul's employers and his fellow employees and friends at KMS Fab LLC for their support and prayers. 

To submit online condolences, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.


