Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home
200 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA 18641
(570) 654-1533
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Mother of Sorrows Church
212 Wyoming Ave
Dupont, PA
Paul Kazinetz Sr. Obituary
Paul Kazinetz Sr., 95, of Dupont, died Thursday morning, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. His wife, the former Loretta Ruck, preceded him in death in 2013.

He was born in Scranton, son of the late Simon and Lena Gowtowka Kazinetz and was a graduate of the Dupont High School. He also attended the University of Scranton for accounting. He was employed as an officer manager for the Stegmaier and then the Gibbons Breweries until retiring at the age of 75.

He was a member of the Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont where he was a past auditor for the parish committee. He was also a member of the YMS of R.

He is survived by his son, Paul Jr. and his wife, Rose, Dickson City; daughters, Sandra Kazinetz and her partner, Phil, Phoenixville; and Lynne Kazinetz, Syracuse; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Naomi, Paul III, Nathan, Kate and Natalie; and two great-grandchildren, Karrissa and Brady Paul.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, by the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, is in charge of arrangements.

There will be no public calling hours.

Contributions may be made to the Clergy Pension Fund.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 19, 2020
