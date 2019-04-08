Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Kopcho. View Sign





Born in Duryea on April 16, 1928, he was the 13th of 14 children born to Andrew and Theresa Pacolak Kopcho. He was a 1946 graduate of Duryea High School. He served in the United States Army as a military police officer in Germany during the Korean conflict.



Prior to his retirement, he was employed by local cigar factories, Atlas Chain and Topps Chewing Gum. Paul was also well known for his carpentry skills performing odd jobs in Duryea and surrounding towns for many years. A lifelong proud resident of Duryea, he built his own home next to his homestead.



Paul was president and sole caretaker of Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Duryea, for over 40 years, and was very proud of the improvements he made there.



He and his wife, the former Mary Szymczak, celebrated 54 years of marriage on Oct. 31. They spent many hours dancing the polka on WVIA. He also loved to watch the Red Sox, especially when they were beating the Yankees.



Paul was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston. He was a member of the American Legion Post 585 and the VFW Post 1227, both of Duryea.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Louis, Andrew, Michael, John, William and Joseph; and sisters, Mary Sapolis, Helen Killino, Theresa Fortunato, Eleanor Kupcho; and a baby sister, Julia.



Surviving, in addition to his wife are, daughter, Diane Vivalda and her husband, Chris, Duryea; his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Nicole Vivalda, Duryea; daughter, Janet Kopcho, Pittston; sister, Anna Ostroski, Falls; sister, Margaret Arcarola, Brooklyn, N.Y.; nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain View Care Center, especially Dave and Bella, for their care to Paul and his family, and also to Dr. Martin Moran.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with Office of the Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, by the Rev. Gary Mensinger.



Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Duryea. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



The American Legion Post 585, Duryea will conduct military services at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Rev. Gary Mensinger will conduct Parastas services at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The VFW Post 1227, Duryea, will conduct military services on Thursday morning.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, 205 N. Main St., Pittston, PA 18640.



To leave a condolence for Paul's family, please visit the funeral home website,

