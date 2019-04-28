Paul L. Beach, 70, of Horseheads, N.Y., was born Feb. 12, 1949, in Sayre, the son of J. Ellery and Shirley Reeser Beach and passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.
Paul was raised on the family farm in East Smithfield and went on the graduate S.R.U. High School in 1967 and Wilkes-Barre Business College in 1969. He married his wife, the former Diane L. Owen in June 21, 1975; they had 43 years together.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond, in 1991, and Lynden, in 2015.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane; sisters-in-law, Ruth Beach, of Kingston, N.Y.; and May Lattimer, of Athens; mother-in-law, Nellie (Wandall) Owen, of Sayre; brothers-in-law, Paul Owen, Altoona; Edward (Sandy) Owen, Sayre; Ray (Sylvia) Owen, Downingtown; and Charles (Stacey) Owne, Milan; along with several cousins and his special friends, Howard and Marge Selleck, Prattsburg, N.Y.
Paul will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery in East Smithfiled at a later date. Condolences can be submitted at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 28, 2019