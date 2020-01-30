|
Paul L. Simpson, 64, of Prospect Street, Plymouth, passed away recently at his residence.
Born in Berwick, he was the son of the late Paul and Nathal Lynn Simpson.
Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and was employed by The Times Leader newspaper.
Surviving are children, Bernadine Stuttle; Helen Speltt; Matthew Lyons; five sisters; and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were made by Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 30, 2020