Paul M. Levitski, 84, of Berwick, passed away suddenly Friday, May 29, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with his family at his side.
Born Oct. 8, 1935, in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late George and Helen Zalewski Levitski.
A graduate of Plains High School, Class of 1953, he received many awards in basketball. He went on to Bloomsburg University, earning his degree in history and secondary education in 1964, and in 1974, he received his master's degree in social work from Marywood University.
In 1958, he married his true love and devoted wife, Shirley, at St. Joseph's Church, Berwick.
Mr. Levitski served his country in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960 as a military policeman. He was employed as a history teacher by the Wyalusing Area School District from 1964-1966, and then became a counselor supervisor for the Pennsylvania Correctional Institution, Dallas, until his retirement.
Paul an active volunteer in his community. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Berwick, where he assisted at the annual picnic celebration and served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight and financial secretary and fundraising for families in need.
Paul was an ultimate Philadelphia Phillies fan, watching and attending games for many years. He played in the Fast Pitch City Softball League in Berwick in the 1960s. He was an avid golfer at Berwick Golf Club, active since the early 1970s.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul M. Levitski Jr.; his brother, Frank Levitski; and his sister, Helen Klem.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, the former Shirley A. Gaydosh; his son, Thomas Levitski and his wife, Mary, Orangeville; his daughter-in-law, Janet Levitski, Bloomington, Ill.; three grandchildren, whom he loved and adored, Chris Levitski, Joshua T. Levitski and Tyler A. Levitski; and his brother, John Levitski, Kingston.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 721 Monroe St., Berwick, with the Rev. Matthew R. Larlick, his pastor, officiating as celebrant. Please note that masks must be worn in church and social distancing will be observed, according to current guidelines.
Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Berwick.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church at the above address.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Berwick.
For information or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 1, 2020