Paul O. Binker, 59, of the Hudson section of Plains Twp., passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 15, 2019 at Residential Hospice, Geisinger South.



Born in Hudson, he was the son of Gertrude M. (Tolarski) Binker of Hudson and the late Paul A. Binker.



Paul was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, Class of 1978, and was employed in the maintenance department for Luzerne County, for Muskin Pools, Wilkes-Barre and also worked for Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp., as a crossing guard/security guard.



Paul was an avid bowler and was involved in many bowling leagues. He loved to do search and word puzzles to keep sharp and loved to play handheld games to stay busy. Paul also had a love for everything wolves, such as T-shirts, posters and pictures, and enjoyed to show off his many neckties from his collection.



In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, the former Nancy Novak, on Dec. 26, 2010.



Surviving, in addition to his mother Gert, are his sisters, Patricia Neishel and her husband, Stanley; and Nancy Fedor, all of Plains Twp., and nieces, nephews and cousins.



Paul's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Residential Hospice, Geisinger South, and Dr. David Greenwald and his staff at Medical Oncology, Kingston, for the wonderful care and respect given to Paul.



A funeral will be held Monday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. at the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saints Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., with Father John C. Lambert, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains Twp. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church Food Pantry, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp., PA 18705, or to the Plains Lions Club in Paul's memory.



