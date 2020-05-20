|
|
Paul R. Biller, 66, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14 2020, at home.
Born in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Alexander and Delores Biller. He was a 1971 graduate of Northwest High School and attended Bloomsburg University.
He worked as an independent truck driver for many years, working with Wicks Lumber until his retirement. He also worked with Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and Cemetery, Lake Silkworth.
He had been a longtime member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and the Holy Name Society.
Paul was an avid gun collector and enjoyed reading, especially history books.
More than anything, his greatest joys were his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved spending time with his family and cherished every moment.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Biller.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of more than 42 years, Karen; sons, Stephen Fila and fiancee, Aubrie Werley; daughter, Katherine Biller and companion, Paul Brannigan; grandchildren, Jonathan Biller; Jacob Biller; Gabriella Werley; Alexander Werley; sister, Patricia Blockus and husband, Gene; sister-in-law, Florence Biller; nephews; his many friends; and his black Labrador retrievers.
Due to the current state of emergency, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 20, 2020