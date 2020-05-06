|
Paul R. Grey, 84, of Duryea, passed away Monday morning, May 4, 2020.
Born April 19, 1936, he was the son of the late Mary Grey, West Pittston. He was employed by Quality Beverage for 21 years.
Paul was a great man; he never refused anyone requests for a ride, or to go for coffee; he would just be there for just about everyone. He did so much to help everyone and never expected anything in return. Paul, we will miss that smile you always had on your face. You were the most caring man; when you were in a room, we could hear your laugh on the other side of the room. You are going to be missed by everyone.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Lyn Grey.
Surviving are his best friend in life, his wife, Suzie Akulonis Grey; two sons, John Paul Grey and wife, Kathleen; and Paul Grey II and wife, Kathleen; a daughter, April Scutt and husband, Jim; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his beloved dogs, Stormy, Lola (RIP) and Norman.
Funeral services will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are from Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020