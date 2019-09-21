|
|
Paul Vincent Sherman passed away Feb. 2, 2019 in the Medical University of South Carolina, following a lengthy illness.
Paul was born Sept. 21,1944 in Paris, Texas, to Peter and Rita Sherman of Carverton.
Paul graduated from Dallas High School, then completed basic training at Fort Dix, N.J. Following basic training, Paul began a long career in the software industry.
Paul worked for IBM, Fairchild, and several independent companies. He traveled extensively throughout the United States and the world as a semi-conductor salesman, living in California and New Jersey, but for most of his adult life, he called the Hudson River Valley of New York his home.
Paul was always going forward and willingly helped anyone who wanted to do the same. Paul enjoyed IndyCar racing and football. He was a rescuer of abandoned dogs and cats, and loved nothing better than to arrive at your door, unexpectedly!
Paul was pre-deceased by his parents and his beloved grandson, Nicholas Dederick.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Sherman, S.C.; his son, Michael Dederick, N.Y.; great-grandson, Hudson, and his mother, Morgan, S.C.; Lisa DeCarlo, close family friend, New York; as well as his cat and traveling companion,Ozzy. Paul is also survived by his sisters: Rosemary (David) Mikulka, Messhoppen, Bernadine (Michael) Rabe, Freehold,N.J., Jane Ann (Bill) Sherman, Dallas, Mary Frances (Frank) Hazeltine, Downingtown; and nieces and nephews.
Any charitable donation in Paul's memory may be made to The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention or to the . We shall miss Paul's blue eyes and great smile.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 21, 2019