Paula Luksic, of Kingston, passed away April 16, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine Simchick Luksic.

Paula was a member of St. Nicholas/St. Mary's Church, Wilkes-Barre. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Social Security.

Paula was preceded in death by a brother, Carl.

Surviving are sister, Delores Walsh; brother, Robert Luksic; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 20, 2019
