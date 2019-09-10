Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Gershom Lamoreaux Cemetery
Atherton Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA
Paula M. Welch


1969 - 2019
Paula M. Welch Obituary
Paula M. Welch, 50, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was born in Nanticoke on March 24, 1969, and was the daughter of David Lamoreaux of Mocanaqua and Dorene Brink Turner of Dallas.

Paula was a loving mother, daughter and sister.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 24 years, David Welch; sons, Noah and Christopher; and brothers, David and Jeremy Lamoreaux.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Gershom Lamoreaux Cemetery, Atherton Road, Hunlock Creek, with Paula's cousin, the Rev. James Lamoreaux officiating.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019
