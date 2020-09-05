Home

E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Pauline Conrad
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
Pauline Conrad Obituary

Pauline Conrad, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

She was born June 14, 1937, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Sargo and Rose Cebrick Toni. Pauline was a graduate of Coughlin High School and attended IBM School. She was previously employed by Arnold Bakery and Hickory Farms, and enjoyed volunteering her time at John Heinz.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, John A. Conrad; niece, Diane Toni; and nephew, David Krieger.

Surviving are her daughter, Karen Conrad; brother, Paul Toni; sister, Eleanor Krieger; nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m.Tuesday from E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by Deacon Donald Crane. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m.Tuesday Condolences can be sent to: www.eblakecollins.com.


