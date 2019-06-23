|
|
Pauline Perrish, 98, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Luke's Manor, Hazleton.
She was born in Swoyersville, daughter of the late Emery and Pearl Stebnitski Kislow. Pauline attended Swoyersville schools, and worked for 18 years at Consolidated Cigar. She enjoyed occasionally visiting the casino in Atlantic City, sewing and bingo, and enjoyed attending Tamaqua Area Daycare Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Perrish; daughter, Judith Serniak; and great-great-grandson, Axel Maria.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Barbara Yachera; son-in-law, Stephen Serniak, grandchildren, Sheryl Dutter and husband, Ralph; Stephen Serniak Jr., Kenneth Serniak, Kerrie Gabriel and husband, Michael; David Rappaport, Kristin Lynn and husband, Jeremy; Ryan Lynn and wife, Jessica; nine great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Swoyersville. Interment will be in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Dallas.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 23, 2019