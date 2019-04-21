Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline T. Kutz. View Sign

Pauline T. Kutz, 86, of Dallas, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.



Born in Wanamie, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Theresa Dekutowski Pelczar.



Pauline was a graduate of Newport Twp. High School, where she was the valedictorian of her class, and the Temple University School of Nursing, where she obtained her R.N. She was employed at Temple University Hospital, for several staff surgeons at Temple University and most recently as a school nurse for the Dallas School District.



Pauline was an ardent and passionate supporter of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, and she was active for many years with the Luzerne County Dental Auxiliary.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Anthony Walter Kutz; her brother, Dr. Eugene Walter Pelczar; and sister, Irene Ann Pelczar Boyle.



Surviving are her children, Mary Kutz Murphy and husband, Scot, Mountain Top; Dr. John Anthony Kutz and wife, Anne, Dalton; grandchildren, Abbey, Maggie, Tony, Charlie and Lily.



The family would like to thank Smith Nursing Home of Mountain Top for their compassionate, patient and loving care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.



The family asks that all gifts be made in the form of memorial contributions in Pauline's name to the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Pauline T. Kutz, 86, of Dallas, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.Born in Wanamie, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Theresa Dekutowski Pelczar.Pauline was a graduate of Newport Twp. High School, where she was the valedictorian of her class, and the Temple University School of Nursing, where she obtained her R.N. She was employed at Temple University Hospital, for several staff surgeons at Temple University and most recently as a school nurse for the Dallas School District.Pauline was an ardent and passionate supporter of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, and she was active for many years with the Luzerne County Dental Auxiliary.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Anthony Walter Kutz; her brother, Dr. Eugene Walter Pelczar; and sister, Irene Ann Pelczar Boyle.Surviving are her children, Mary Kutz Murphy and husband, Scot, Mountain Top; Dr. John Anthony Kutz and wife, Anne, Dalton; grandchildren, Abbey, Maggie, Tony, Charlie and Lily.The family would like to thank Smith Nursing Home of Mountain Top for their compassionate, patient and loving care.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Friends may call Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.The family asks that all gifts be made in the form of memorial contributions in Pauline's name to the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Funeral Home Snowdon Funeral Home

140 N Main St

Shavertown , PA 18708

(570) 675-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close