Born in Plains Twp., she was the daughter of the late Max and Rose Ecker Grossman and was a graduate of Plains Twp. High School. She was a member of Congregation Ohav Zedek, Hadassah, and other civic and religious organizations.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Kornblau and siblings, Abner, Emanuel, Surilla Aqua, Herbert, Milton, Seymour, Jerome and Bernard Grossman.



She is survived by her brother, Asher Grossman; sons, Len Kornblau (Andrea), Winter Springs, Fla.; Rick Kornblau, Oyster Bay, N.Y.; and Alan Kornblau (Amy), Delray Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Graveside funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Ohav Zedek Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Rabbi Dovid Kaplan will officiate.



Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

