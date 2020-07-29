Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Pearl Irene Nevel


1927 - 2020
Pearl Irene Nevel Obituary

Pearl Irene Nevel, 92, of Dallas, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing Center, Dallas.

She was born in Hunlock Twp. on Nov. 5, 1927, and was the daughter of the late William and Lena Whitesell Nevel.

Pearl graduated from Shickshinny High School in 1946 and was employed by the former Native Textiles for 25 years, retiring in 1972. She resided in Hunlock Creek for most of her life. Pearl was a member of Roaring Brook Baptist Church.

Pearl was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Hazel Nevel.

She is survived by brother, Richard Nevel, Richford, N.Y.; and Donald Nevel and his wife, Ellen, Broadway; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


