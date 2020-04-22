Home

Pearl R. Biggs

Pearl R. Biggs Obituary
Pearl R. Biggs, 90, of Beaumont, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Lakeside, Dallas.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Lydia Youlles Hopple. She was a graduate of Dallas High School. For many years she was employed by a former shoe factory in Noxen and prior to her retirement, she was employed by a bakery in Kingston. She was a former member of Shavertown United Methodist Church, involved in the Girl Scouts in Shavertown and enjoyed donating blood for the Red Cross and making Welsh cookies with the women from Kunkle United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Allan; and son, Ronald Biggs; sisters, Elizabeth Scott and Jenny Morgan; and brothers, John and Jim Hopple.

Surviving are children, Bruce Biggs, Beaumont; Allan Biggs, Wilkes-Barre; Larry Biggs, Beaumont; Rose, Dalton; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Nulton Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309, (Beaumont) Monroe Twp.

Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020
