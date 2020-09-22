Home

Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home
1442 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 287-8541
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peggy K. Engle

Peggy K. Engle Obituary

Attorney Peggy K. Engle, a resident of Dallas, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, after a brief illness.

A daughter of the late Thomas G. Engle and Rosemary E. Cappucci-Engle, Forty Fort, Peggy was a graduate of the former Bishop O'Reilly High School, Franklin & Marshall College and Washington and Lee School of Law. She also attended The London School of Economics.

After graduating law school, she was an associate with The Law Offices of Philip T. Medico. She then spent the next 30 years as a managing attorney at North Penn Legal Services.

Peggy was a former board member of the Wyoming Valley Montessori School, as well as the Domestic Violence Service Center. She served on several community task forces, including The Luzerne County Domestic Violence Task Force, the NEPA Task Force Against Human Trafficking and the Elder Abuse Task Force.

She had a passion for justice and social causes; loved the ocean and dolphins and thoroughly enjoyed pizza and chocolate.

However, her true pride and joy were her children, Danielle Dow Melnick, Laflin, and Nicholas M. Melnick, Shavertown. They brought her unending happiness. Peggy and Danielle had a mother-daughter bond for the ages. Between long talks at the kitchen table over a cup of tea, weekend adventures filled with long car ride conversations, as well as sharing endless inside jokes and funny stories, Peggy and Danielle were each other's person for 25 wonderful years.

Most importantly - parents should love and cherish their children well; children should love and appreciate their parents, and we should all strive to understand and enjoy each other.

In addition to her children, Danielle and Nicholas, Peggy is survived by her brother and best friend, Thomas J. Engle; and dear sister-in-law, Reneé M. Engle, Mountain Top; the extended Kober family from Allentown, N.J.; numerous cousins, friends and colleagues; and her beloved pets, Carmel and Pancake.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation which will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

In keeping with federal and state guidelines arising from the COVID-19 virus, those attending the visitation are required to wear a facial covering and observe social distancing. These guidelines will be strictly enforced.

A private family burial will take place in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Kingston Twp.

For information or to send Peggy's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website at www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyoming Valley Montessori School, North Penn Legal Services or the Domestic Violence Service Center.

Peace out.


