Peggy Louise Conklin Thomas, 82, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Kenneth Conklin and Minnie Swartwood Conklin; sisters, Mabel Brace and Marie Shaffer; and brothers, Glenn, Curtis, Ernest and Wendell Conklin.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Roy Thomas. They were married in Harding on Aug. 31, 1957.
Peggy is lovingly remembered by her children, Karen Rock and her husband, David, Harding; Ronald Thomas and his wife, Roxanne, Fayetteville, Tenn.; James Thomas and his wife, Sandy, Olive Branch, Miss.; Gwen Smith and her husband, Steve, Falls; Holly Bienkowski, Dallas; Krista Dewey and her husband, Barry, Bayou La Batre, Ala.; Seth Thomas and his wife, Chrissy, Harding; 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Peggy is also survived by two brothers, Brice Conklin, Wapwallopen; and Donald Conklin, Clermont, Fla.
Peggy was born in Exeter Twp. in 1937. She graduated from West Pittston High School in 1955. During school, she was a majorette. A faithful member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Peggy was active in United Methodist Women. Her full-time job was raising her seven children and later spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Peggy loved the outdoors, often working in her flower beds or picking wild raspberries to make homemade jelly. She was an incredible cook, renowned for her macaroni and cheese and homemade chicken noodle soup. She was known to deliver stacks of sandwiches and gallons of Kool-Aid to the local fire department as they worked in the community. Not your typical grandma, she enjoyed cheering loudly at football games (and heckling the refs), playing baseball in the yard and sleigh-riding in the snow. She was famous for her homemade hemlock wreaths and loved taking long car rides with her beloved husband.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Mount Zion Road, Harding.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Zion United Methodist Church (mail to: 1214 Marcy Road, Harding, PA 18643) or the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are by Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 6, 2019