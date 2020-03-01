|
|
Perry Michael Piazza, 63, of Swoyersville, entered into eternal rest Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at his home following a brief illness.
Born Oct. 12, 1956, he was the son of the late Frank "Burnsie" and Helen Sikora Piazza. A life resident of Swoyersville, Perry attended St. John Nepomucene Grade School and graduated from West Side Tech High School.
Perry was an avid outdoorsman, spending most of his prime fishing and exploring local waterways with numerous friends and family. He spent countless hours at Quarteroni Brothers in Luzerne, learning the tricks of the trade from Reno, Remo and Rudy. Perry was particularly fond of Shadyside Pond and Mountain Springs Lake, Harveys and Bowman's Creeks as well as the Susquehanna and Lackawaxen rivers.
The Wizard, as he was called by his friends, developed a love for the intrigue of magic. He realized his dream when he opened Wizard's Magic World on Market Street, Kingston. Some of his favorite magicians were Doug Henning, Harry Blackstone Jr. and most notably David Copperfield. Perry enjoyed nature, whether it be feeding the birds and squirrels, or tending to his garden. He made sure everyone on the street shared in the spoils, distributing hundreds of tomatoes and cucumbers throughout the summer months.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his aunts and uncles, James and Martha Piazza, John "Pluggy" Piazza, Frank and Flossie DiMaria, John and Josephine Wolinsky, George and Mary Tomasky, Margaret and Martin Voitek, John and Margaret Sikora, Mary and George Sikora, and nephew, Christian Simko.
Perry is survived by his sister, Anita Simko (Michael); aunt, Janet Piazza; nephews, Corey (Kate) Simko; Scott and Mike Simko; and several cousins.
A private Mass was held for the family on Jan. 25 in Corpus Christi Parish.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 1, 2020