Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Mattioli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter A. Mattioli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter A. Mattioli Obituary
Peter A. Mattioli, 86, of Shavertown, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late Gino and Beatrice Lucernoni Mattioli and was a graduate of Exeter High School and attended University of Pennsylvania for Nursing.

He was self-employed, owning and operating at one time The Checkerboard Inn and Midway Beverage. He was a former member of The Lion's Club and Gate of Heaven Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Janice Kyttle, in 2015; sister, Anna Marie Clarke; and brother, Thomas Mattioli.

Surviving are a son, Gino Mattioli and his wife, Marilyn, Clarks Summit; daughters, Ellen Federici and her husband, Martin, Dallas; Bea Mattioli, Trucksville; sister, Nancy Mattioli; brother, Gino Mattioli Jr.; grandchildren, Alissa, Michael, Janet, Peter and Lydia; great-grandchildren, Layla and Mia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Dr. William Lewis officiating.

Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. until time of service Friday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -