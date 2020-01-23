|
|
Peter A. Mattioli, 86, of Shavertown, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late Gino and Beatrice Lucernoni Mattioli and was a graduate of Exeter High School and attended University of Pennsylvania for Nursing.
He was self-employed, owning and operating at one time The Checkerboard Inn and Midway Beverage. He was a former member of The Lion's Club and Gate of Heaven Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Janice Kyttle, in 2015; sister, Anna Marie Clarke; and brother, Thomas Mattioli.
Surviving are a son, Gino Mattioli and his wife, Marilyn, Clarks Summit; daughters, Ellen Federici and her husband, Martin, Dallas; Bea Mattioli, Trucksville; sister, Nancy Mattioli; brother, Gino Mattioli Jr.; grandchildren, Alissa, Michael, Janet, Peter and Lydia; great-grandchildren, Layla and Mia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Dr. William Lewis officiating.
Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park.
Friends may call from 6 p.m. until time of service Friday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 23, 2020