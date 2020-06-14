|
Peter B. Jordan 91, of Plains Twp., was called to his eternal home Monday, April 13, 2020.
Peter was a life resident of Plains Twp. and son of the late Joseph and Annie Kelly Jordan. He was a member of the Plains United Presbyterian Church. Peter attended Plains Memorial High School. He left high school after completing the ninth grade with hopes of joining his brothers in military service, but was denied enlistment because of a head injury he sustained as a child. Peter then sought employment so he could financially help his parents.
Peter worked close to home through his many years of employment. During his younger years he had a newspaper route, was a dishwasher and worked in a print shop printing comic books. Peter worked for The DeLuxe Game Corporation, maker of playground apparatuses, in Kingston, and followed the company to Wilkes-Barre where the business was then named the Leslie Henry Company, maker of western toys.
Peter was also employed by Klein Automotive, Owens-Illinois and Muskin Pools.
Peter enjoyed long walks through Plains Twp., Hudson and Miners Mills, and relaxing on the porch with a Find-a-Word book and a can of Pepsi. Peter spent many hours at the Wyoming Valley Mall where he would meet up with friends and family.
Peter's passion was being a father, grandfather and great-grandfather having four daughters, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He loved being with them as often as he could. He taught us how to swim, ride bikes and of course how-to roller skate. Peter is well known for his love of skating. He and his friends visited many rinks back in the day, and taught his daughters and grandchildren how to roller skate at Roller King and Skateaway.
Peter never missed birthday parties, barbecues or any type of family get-together. He was always available to lend a hand, willing to help in any way he could and never minded the many phone calls from his grandchildren asking for help repairing their bicycles, skateboards or to go on trips to Burger King. He took in many T-ball, Little League and soccer games cheering for his grandchildren.
Peter was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Ann Jordan; his sister Mary B. Jordan; brothers, Nelson, Matthew, John and William; and nephew, Matthew Jordan.
Peter is survived by his daughters, Victoria Bilby (Ron), Shickshinny; Lisa Strausser (Paul), Plains Twp.; and Michele Dolman (Tony), Pittston; grandchildren, Paul Strausser and his fiance, Mandy Melski; Brian Jordan and his wife, Nicole; David Strausser; Stephanie Dolman and her fiance, Gerald Conger; Justin Dolman, Anthony Dolman, Sarah Bilby, Kate Bilby; and great-grandchildren, Jerry, Emily, Logan, Brian and Jameson.
Peter's family wish to thank Dr. Paul Witt and staff for going the extra mile by spending time with Dad at every appointment and really listening to him.
We also thank Timber Ridge Health Center where Dad was a resident for the last two years. To CNAs, NAs, nurses, Dr. Almeky, Physician Assistant Heather, Premier Rehab, and staff members from all the various departments that we have met at one time or another, we appreciate each and every one of you. Your love, care and concern for our father did not go unnoticed. We have acquired many new friendships.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. The family asks anyone wishing to send a memorial donation to send it in Peter's memory to Plains Twp. Little League, Attn: Robert Abbey, PO Box 1541, Plains Twp., PA 18705.
For information or to leave Peter's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 14, 2020