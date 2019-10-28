Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
6 Sunset Lake Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 256-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Booth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Booth Obituary
Peter Booth, 80, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at ManorCare Hampton House, Hanover Twp., following a brief illness.

Born at home on March 9, 1939, a son of the late Peter and Carrie Wright Booth, he lived in Hunlock Creek his entire life. He was employed by ABC Auto and still working until becoming seriously ill three weeks ago.

He was preceded by brothers, Kenneth, Thomas, Robert, Harold, Walter, David and Joseph; and sisters, Carrie Burke, Myrtle and Anna.

Surviving are a son, Peter Frazier and wife, Deborah, Edwardsville; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Clara, Shirley, Helen, Caroline and Marge.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Michael Bodek officiating.

Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.

Viewing and period of visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now