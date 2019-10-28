|
|
Peter Booth, 80, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at ManorCare Hampton House, Hanover Twp., following a brief illness.
Born at home on March 9, 1939, a son of the late Peter and Carrie Wright Booth, he lived in Hunlock Creek his entire life. He was employed by ABC Auto and still working until becoming seriously ill three weeks ago.
He was preceded by brothers, Kenneth, Thomas, Robert, Harold, Walter, David and Joseph; and sisters, Carrie Burke, Myrtle and Anna.
Surviving are a son, Peter Frazier and wife, Deborah, Edwardsville; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Clara, Shirley, Helen, Caroline and Marge.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Michael Bodek officiating.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Pikes Creek.
Viewing and period of visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 28, 2019