S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-2014
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home
530 W Main St
Plymouth, PA 18651
1991 - 2019
Peter C. Long Obituary
Peter C. Long, 27, of Dallas, passed into the arms of God on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Born Sept. 9, 1991, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Duane D. Long of Dallas and Susan Kutz Long of Nanticoke. He attended Dallas High School and was employed by his family's business, Long's Laundry Equipment.

Peter loved music and going to concerts. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pennsylvania sports fan. Peter loved animals, especially his Siberian huskies.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert S. and Hazel M. Carey Long; and aunt, Donna Long Young.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Eric Long and Kyle Long, Dallas; maternal grandparents, Jerome J. and Gloria J. Ebert Kutz, Plains Twp.; aunts and uncles, Robert Long and his wife, Cynthia, Utica, N.Y.; Sandra Zoeller and her husband, Joseph, Chambersburg; and Jennifer Kutz Tinner and her husband, Jeffrey, Dallas; cousins; and many dear friends.

Peter will always be remembered for his kind heart, magnetic personality, and great sense of humor.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, 530 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Dave Martin, pastor of Cross Creek Community Church, Trucksville, officiating.

Interment will be in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions, may be made to Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

To submit condolences to Peter's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019
