Peter F. Weins, 60, of Exeter, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Peter and Mary Kearney Weins.
Surviving are his wife, the former Patricia Mills; and daughter, Amy Weins, Luzerne; and son Peter, Scranton; and a sister, Ann Marie Vinskofski, Scranton.
Memorial visitation will be Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 19, 2019