Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Fuss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Francis Fuss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Francis Fuss Obituary
Peter Francis Fuss, 78, formerly of Hanover Green, Wilkes-Barre, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born June 3, 1941, and resided in Hanover Green for most of his life. He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School. After high school, he joined the Navy and served on the U.S.S. Yorktown. Peter owned his own business as a general contractor for approximately 50 years. There are many local businesses and homes that he and his associates are responsible for building.

Peter was a fair, honest and hard-working man. He loved the beach, going on cruises and being with his family. He was cherished by his grandsons, who will miss him dearly.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Elizabeth Fuss, Hanover Green; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Peter is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Shean Fuss, Hanover Green; daughters, Cherly Harchar and husband, Mark, Florida; Melissa Zuccarelli, Nanticoke; stepdaughters, Dawn Gallina, Minnesota; Deneen Gallina Marcinkowki and husband, Frank, Nanticoke; grandsons, Frank, Nicholas, Connor, Alex and Matthew; and cousins.

The immediate family only will hold a private service at their convenience.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.