Peter Francis Fuss, 78, formerly of Hanover Green, Wilkes-Barre, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born June 3, 1941, and resided in Hanover Green for most of his life. He was a graduate of Hanover Area High School. After high school, he joined the Navy and served on the U.S.S. Yorktown. Peter owned his own business as a general contractor for approximately 50 years. There are many local businesses and homes that he and his associates are responsible for building.
Peter was a fair, honest and hard-working man. He loved the beach, going on cruises and being with his family. He was cherished by his grandsons, who will miss him dearly.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Elizabeth Fuss, Hanover Green; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Peter is survived by his wife of 37 years, Carolyn Shean Fuss, Hanover Green; daughters, Cherly Harchar and husband, Mark, Florida; Melissa Zuccarelli, Nanticoke; stepdaughters, Dawn Gallina, Minnesota; Deneen Gallina Marcinkowki and husband, Frank, Nanticoke; grandsons, Frank, Nicholas, Connor, Alex and Matthew; and cousins.
The immediate family only will hold a private service at their convenience.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 30, 2019