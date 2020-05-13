|
Peter J. Donnora, 80, of West Pittston, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a courageous and long-fought battle against cancer.
He was the son of the late Peter and Mary Satkowski Donnora, Exeter, and graduated from Exeter High School.
Peter worked at Rex Shoe Factory, Techneglas and Barber Ford prior to his retirement.
In conjunction with 37 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Peter had an affection for the game of golf, hunting, fishing, driving and reading.
A friend to everyone and always up for a conversation, Peter, a true Renaissance man, was a man of integrity and enjoyed the curiosity of the world around him.
He is survived by his wife, the former Angeline Corridoni Simmons Donnora; daughter, Caroline Kudasik and her husband, Raymond, Exeter; grandson, Andrew Kudasik and wife, Colleen, West Pittston; granddaughter, Mara Kudasik, West Pittston; a sister, Helen Lipinski, Exeter; daughter, Kelly Kush and husband, Jay, West Wyoming; son, Jeff Donnora, Inkerman; grandchildren, Jeff Donnora Jr.; Stefani Schell; and nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by his great-granddog, Roy Heckman-Kudasik, whom he loved with all of his heart and soul and who stood by his side throughout his courageous battle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, or Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston.
The family would like to thank Monsignor John Sempa, Amy, Jill and the team at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, and all the doctors and nurses that gave extensive care.
Due to the federal guidelines regarding the COVID-19 virus, private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave.,Exeter.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 13, 2020