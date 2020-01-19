|
Peter J. Orlando, 86, formerly of West Wyoming, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Geisinger South Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in West Wyoming, he was the son of the late Joseph and Marion Noto Orlando.
Mr. Orlando was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, and a member of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving his country during the Korean War.
Prior to his retirement, his last two employments where for Service Electric Cable and Department of Veteran Affairs.
Peter was involved in many charitable organizations and boards. In the past he was a member of the West Wyoming Borough Council, deputy director of Luzerne County Veteran Affairs, member of the American Legion Post 904 for over 40 years, where he served as commander for a few terms, member of the VFW, AMVETS, Vietnam Veterans and Korean War Veterans. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th degree assembly. Peter was also named Man of the Year by the Italian American Association of Luzerne County where he served as treasurer, president and chairman of the board. He was the coordinator for the "Musical Extravaganza" that helped raised funds for the Desert Storm Memorial and was also instrumental in the dedication of the Korean War Monument in Wyoming.
Other passions of Peter's were performing with the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union chorus for over 40 years and in his spare time for over 30 years coordinated the Wyoming/West Wyoming Memorial Day parade.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Joan Hopkins, in 2006; and a sister, Bessie Orlando.
Surviving are his sister, Carmella Locascio, West Wyoming; and nieces and nephews, Jean (Nello) Talamelli, Joseph (Jody) Locascio and Vincent (Carol) Locascio, all of West Wyoming; along with numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.
Military funeral services accorded by the AMVETS Honor Guard will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Monica's Parish 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 19, 2020