Peter J. Tavella, 78, of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at River Run Health Care Center, Kingston.
Born in Plains Twp., he was the son of the late Bruno and Rose Capria Tavella. Peter was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, Class of 1958, and attended Penn State University and Tool and Die School, Luzerne.
Peter was owner and operator of Tavellla Machine Shop, Plains Twp., for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Maria Balsavage and Antonetta "Joan" Shanahan; brother, Fred Tavella; and nephew, Jason Tavella.
Surviving are his brother, Tony Tavella, Thornhurst; brother-in-Law, Thomas Shanahan; and neices and nephews.
Funeral services for Peter will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 16, 2019