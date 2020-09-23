Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Ciliberto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John Ciliberto


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter John Ciliberto Obituary

Peter John Ciliberto, 52, of Mountain Top, unexpectedly left this world Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born Feb. 25, 1968, at Mercy Hospital of Scranton.

Peter was preceded in death by his father, Peter G. Ciliberto; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Antoinette Ciliberto; and his maternal grandparents, Kathryn and Andrew Ochall.

Peter is survived by his mother, Carol. Also carrying on Peter's legacy are his son, Chris; beloved fiancée, Lori Marsyada and her son, Cody; aunt, Suzanne Ciliberto-Drahus and her husband, John Drahus; uncle, Frank Ciliberto and his wife, Michelle Ciliberto; uncle, Paul Ciliberto; and Peter's former wife, Michele Leggett. Peter will also be remembered by his many cousins.

Peter will also be remembered by the Flying Aces Motorcycle Club of Rockport of which he was an extremely proud member. He spent his life riding his motorcycle with his brothers and sisters from the club.

Peter also enjoyed playing guitar, model railroading, fishing, target shooting with friends and was "Master"at the grill. He also enjoyed his dogs, who recently crossed over the rainbow bridge.

Friends may call to celebrate Peter's life from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at McCune Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to Toys for Tots in his memory.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -