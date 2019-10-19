Home

Peter Nicholas Kolacz

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Farley of Kingston announce the passing of their oldest son, Peter, 34. Peter was born in Queens, N.Y. on Oct. 6, 1985, and was a father of three.

He was a fun loving, adventurous outdoorsman who loved tinkering with electronics, fixing iPhones and cooking. He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West, LCCC and worked at various locations throughout the valley.

Peter will be greatly missed by family, friends and acquaintances.

The Farley, Kolacz and Cyprich families ask all who read this that they tell their loved ones that they love them each and every day.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 19, 2019
