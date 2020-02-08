|
|
Peter P. Gattuso Jr., 64, of Loomis Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born and raised in Pittston, he was a son of Ruth Perrins Gattuso, Pittston, and the late Peter Gattuso. He was a graduate of Pittston High School, class of 1974, and was employed by Mideast Aluminum Industries, Mountain Top, for 30 years. He retired in 2018.
He married Nancy Petroski on Sept. 20, 1980. Peter enjoyed the simple things in life. He liked fishing with his father-in-law, gardening, beaches with friends and casinos.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Nancy; and his mother, Ruth; a brother, Paul Gattuso and wife, Tina, Pittston; sisters, Linda Nalaschi, Pitttston, and Gail Williams and husband, Kyle, Texas; four nephews; five nieces; and brothers-in-law, Frank Petroski and wife, Carol, and Michael Petroski, both of Virginia.
Nancy wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley for the special care and kindness provided.
A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke with the Rev. James R. Nash, pastor of St. Faustina Kowalska parish, officiating.
Entombment will follow in Mary, Mother of God Mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Viewing and visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Peter's memory to .
To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 8, 2020