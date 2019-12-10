|
Peter P. Stavetski Jr., 85, of Glen Lyon, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at his home.
Peter was the son of the late Peter P. and Sophia Lukashefski Stavetski Sr.
He was a graduate of Newport High School and Wilkes College School of Business. Peter worked in New York City as an accountant for A.J. Schneierson & Son Inc. until his retirement.
An avid sports fan, he enjoyed living in the Bronx and could often be found taking in Mets, Jets, Knicks or Rangers games. After his retirement and relocation to Glen Lyon, he enjoyed traveling to casinos in Atlantic City and Connecticut with his sister and brother-in-law.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bernadine Stashik.
Peter will be dearly missed by his brother-in-law, Joseph Stashik; nieces, Theresa Stashik; and Michele (Michael) Santuk; his nephew, David Stashik; great-nephew, Alexander Stashik; great-nieces, Jenna and Kendra Santuk; and numerous cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Spirit/St. Adalbert's Church, 31 S. Market St., Glen Lyon, with interment to follow in St.Adalbert's Cemetery, Glen Lyon.
The family will receive relatives and friends before the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 West Main St., Glen Lyon.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 10, 2019