|
|
Peter Paul Moses of Wilkes-Barre passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Hospital.
Peter Moses was the youngest son of Peter and Jean Sessin Moses.
Mr. Moses was preceded in death by his brothers, Dr. George Moses and attorney Anthony Moses.
He is survived by brother and local attorney John Moses.
Peter Moses attended St. Nicholas High School, King's College and Dickinson Law School. Beyond his work in education, he was a business man, spending most of his career in the travel business and had been regarded as the travel person truly knowledgeable of the highlights of travel. From sports to restaurants in destinations across the nation, Peter knew and understood his clients. His unrelenting television and radio advertising kept some of us singing the "Holiday with Fantasy Travel" jingle, which we enjoyed for years. As his travel career evolved, Mr. Moses entered into an internet business which he worked for several years prior to his retirement in 2018.
Peter Moses was born on the Fourth of July. The date wasn't wasted upon him. He enjoyed community. He loved Wilkes-Barre. He was pleased to help people wherever possible. Pete was a lover of life, fun and family and he delighted in talking Yankee baseball, and New York Jet football with his friends. As he leaves us after 68 short years, he will be remembered not only for his accomplishments, but also for being among the kindest and most generous of people.
Peter's life was his loving family, which he guided along with his beautiful wife, Colleen Hannon-Moses. Children include attorney Alison Pitkanen; George P. Moses; attorney Jean Moses and granddaughter, Cecilia Pitkanen; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a private mass will be held in St. Anthony-St. George Church and it will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Friday.
Depending on COVID-19, a summer celebration of life is being considered.
Send donations in the name of Peter Paul Moses c/o Dr. George P. Moses Senior All-Star Classic, Wyoming Valley Athletic Association. (PO Box 210) 512 Northampton St., Edwardsville, PA 18704.
Arrangements are through Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020