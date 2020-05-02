|
|
Peter Paul Rincavage, 85, of Plymouth, passed on Thursday, April 30, 2020, from COVID-19 in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Plymouth, he was the son of the late John and Mary Seravage Rincavage.
He was a graduate of Plymouth High School. Peter then joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged after his term of service. Peter was a general laborer for Pennsylvania Power and Light at the Berwick Power Plant. He also held several jobs in the area.
Peter is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Nancy; sister, Janet; and brothers, John, Edward, Paul and George.
Surviving are his son, Paul and wife, JoAnn Rincavage; daughter, Marion and husband, Andrew Chackan; brother, Joseph; sister-in-law, Bernita Ross; granddaughter, Stephanie; and Katie Rincavage; grandsons, Shawn and wife, Susan Reilly; Christopher Reilly; and great-granddaughters, Makenzee and Makynlee Reilly.
A Mass of Christian Burial and burial with military honors will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 2, 2020