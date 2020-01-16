|
Peter R. Loeffler of Dillon Street, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Twp., after a nine-year battle with cancer.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, He was predeceased by his parents, Peter P. Loeffler Jr. and Shirley Mae Riley Loeffler.
He attended Wilkes-Barre area schools and worked as a carpenter for many years as well as several other occupations. He was an active member of the Miners Mills Triangle club and a social member of The LANI club of Hudson.
Surviving are his life companion and great love, Debra Goonan Miller; stepchildren, George C. Miller and companion, Jennifer Maloney; and Tonya Ossowski, Plains Twp.; grandchildren who he adored, Grace Ossowski; and Giavonna Miller. Also surviving are sister, Susan Metzger, Plains; Ronald Loeffler and wife, Judy, Dallas; sister-in-law, Donna Trombetta and her husband, Dominick, Mountain Top; and several nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank all our good friends, too many to list, for all the work and caring that helped us through these trying times.
A celebration of life will be conducted from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 16, 2020