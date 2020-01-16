Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Loeffler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter R. Loeffler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter R. Loeffler Obituary
Peter R. Loeffler of Dillon Street, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at The Gardens at East Mountain, Plains Twp., after a nine-year battle with cancer.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, He was predeceased by his parents, Peter P. Loeffler Jr. and Shirley Mae Riley Loeffler.

He attended Wilkes-Barre area schools and worked as a carpenter for many years as well as several other occupations. He was an active member of the Miners Mills Triangle club and a social member of The LANI club of Hudson.

Surviving are his life companion and great love, Debra Goonan Miller; stepchildren, George C. Miller and companion, Jennifer Maloney; and Tonya Ossowski, Plains Twp.; grandchildren who he adored, Grace Ossowski; and Giavonna Miller. Also surviving are sister, Susan Metzger, Plains; Ronald Loeffler and wife, Judy, Dallas; sister-in-law, Donna Trombetta and her husband, Dominick, Mountain Top; and several nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank all our good friends, too many to list, for all the work and caring that helped us through these trying times.

A celebration of life will be conducted from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -