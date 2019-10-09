Home

Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Petra Torres Obituary
Petra Torres, 78, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at home.

Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Justo and Francisca Torres Acevedo; enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Luis A. Torres; daughters, Sandra Gonzalez and her husband, Juan A., Wilkes-Barre; Wanda L. Kanjorski and her husband, Mark A., Vashon, Wash.; four grandchildren, Jason and Justin Gonzalez; Isabella and Sophia Kanjorski; sisters, Noelia Muniz, Staten Island, N.Y.; Carmen Diaz, Scranton; Nelida Muniz, Scranton; Maritza Acevedo, Scranton; Elba Acevedo, Staten Island; brothers, Ivan Acevedo, Staten Island; Luis Acevedo, Kissimmee, Fla.; Wilfredo Acevedo, Kissimmee, Fla.; Pablo Acevedo, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; Noel Acevedo, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Elias Ruiz, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Visit the funeral home website at www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information, to leave the family a condolence or to view a video tribute.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 9, 2019
