Petra Torres, 78, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at home.
Born in Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Justo and Francisca Torres Acevedo; enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Luis A. Torres; daughters, Sandra Gonzalez and her husband, Juan A., Wilkes-Barre; Wanda L. Kanjorski and her husband, Mark A., Vashon, Wash.; four grandchildren, Jason and Justin Gonzalez; Isabella and Sophia Kanjorski; sisters, Noelia Muniz, Staten Island, N.Y.; Carmen Diaz, Scranton; Nelida Muniz, Scranton; Maritza Acevedo, Scranton; Elba Acevedo, Staten Island; brothers, Ivan Acevedo, Staten Island; Luis Acevedo, Kissimmee, Fla.; Wilfredo Acevedo, Kissimmee, Fla.; Pablo Acevedo, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; Noel Acevedo, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 689 Hazle Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. Elias Ruiz, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Visit the funeral home website at www.LehmanFuneralHome.com for information, to leave the family a condolence or to view a video tribute.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 9, 2019